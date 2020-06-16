Advertisement

Many COVID-19 rules for new Kentucky school year will be decided by individual districts

By Victor Puente
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - We still don’t know exactly what the upcoming school year will look like here in Kentucky.

However, we do know individual districts will be responsible for setting a lot of their rules.

During Monday’s COVID-19 briefing, Lt. Gov. Jaqueline Coleman talked about the Education Continuation Task Force that the Department of Education put together three months ago.

The original purpose was to work on educating during a pandemic, then they had to switch to helping students at home. But now they’ll be helping with the plans for the upcoming semester.

Coleman said they would focus on the five steps they know to work: wearing masks, social distancing, hand sanitizing, temperature checks, and contact tracing.

The issue would be figuring out how to implement those steps in schools with hundreds or thousands of students.

They also said it would look different depending on where the students were, with the local school board and site-based decision-making councils setting the rules for each district.

Jessica Hiler with the Fayette County Education Association says that’s an important step, making sure local officials have control of their policies.

“We have over 40,000 students in our district,” Hiler said. “That’s gonna look very different from the school district that has a few thousand. What works for us is not going to work for someplace else. I don’t think there can be one specific set of rules for everybody because it’s just not going to work. We have elementary schools here that are larger than some high schools in the state.”

It’s also possible those rules could change as the school year goes on. Coleman said one big step for the kids would be seeing adults practicing what they were preaching.

