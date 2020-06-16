Advertisement

Officers rescue kidnapping victim while exchanging gunfire with suspect

A suspect in an alleged kidnapping case was arrested Tuesday morning following a lengthy chase through several counties.
By WKYT News Staff and Phil Pendleton
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was arrested Tuesday morning following a lengthy chase through several counties.

Stanford police the chase began in Berea and involved an active kidnapping situation with an armed suspect.

Lincoln County Sheriff Curt Folger says the suspect went through several counties before ending up on Highway 150 in Lincoln County, where he managed to avoid spike strips that were set out for him.

Around 2:30 a.m., the sheriff says the suspect then into the Forest Hills subdivision and onto a dead-end street. That’s where the sheriff says the suspect fired shots at police before running away.

Police say the officers returned fire as they got the kidnapping victim to safety, unharmed.

We’re told a total of about 30 rounds were exchanged, but no one was hit.

Police say the suspect ran again and tried to break into a home, but he was met by an armed homeowner so the suspect ran again. Police set up a perimeter and began searching the area.

The Stanford Police Department posted about the search on Facebook, warning people in the area to stay in their homes.

Police say around 7 a.m. they received a call about the suspect hiding in an unoccupied home under construction in the Indian Trails area. After a brief struggle, police say the suspect was taken into custody.

The suspect’s name and charges have yet to be released.

