Police rescue family after dad drove with toddlers off cliff

A San Diego man is in police custody and his twin toddlers are in the hospital after he drove off a cliff in what police say was a suicide attempt.(OnScene.TV via CNN)
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A San Diego man is in police custody and his twin toddlers are in the hospital after he drove off a cliff in what police say was a suicide attempt.

The San Diego Union Tribune reports Robert Brians was booked Monday on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder, kidnapping and child cruelty. Brians could not be reached for comment and it was unclear if he had a lawyer.

Police say his wife called 911 early Saturday to report her husband’s plans.

A K-9 police officer using a 100-foot-long canine leash rappelled down the cliff and saved the family. The twins are in stable condition.

