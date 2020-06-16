Protesters demand answers about Kentucky unemployment situation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A handful of Kentuckians were out at the State Capitol Tuesday to demand answers about their unemployment.

Some haven’t received one check after filing more than three months ago, and they say they can’t get in touch with anyone.

At about the same time the protestors showed up at the capitol, the Labor Cabinet opened up a workshop for people to get help with filing and get an update on their current claim.

But, the people we spoke with aren’t happy.

Quite the interesting string of events here in Frankfort. As protestors came to The Capitol demanding answers to their unemployment claims the state opened up a workshop for people to get help. The majority here are not pleased it had to come to this. @WKYT pic.twitter.com/9R9R9y5uP2 — Nick Oliver (@WKYTNick) June 16, 2020

Several people drove over an hour just to get some type of answer, answers they believe should have come a long time ago from the Beshear administration.

“This is a slap in the face because we haven’t got a check since March 21," said Sandra Simmons, of Louisville. "This is utterly ridiculous.”

“I don’t think he would have set this up to help people," said protestor Misty Gaitan. "Why would he wait until today and conveniently the hours are 12-6 which are the same as the protest going on. It’s too convenient. I appreciate it. It took this to get help but it shouldn’t have taken this to get help.”

Most of the people at the protest either planned to be there, found out last second about it through Facebook, and quickly drove down.

Currently, over 7,000 people are still waiting for answers to their unemployment claims.

