Regal Cinemas will reopen theaters by July 10

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (CNN / WVLT) - Cineworld Group, the owner of Knoxville based Regal Cinemas, will begin reopening movie theaters July 10 following a three-month shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said in a statement Tuesday it was planning to open all its theaters by July 10, with screenings of “Mulan,” “Wonder Woman 1984” and director Christopher Nolan’s new film “Tenet” currently scheduled.

“We are thrilled to be back and encouraged by recent surveys that show that many people have missed going to the movie theater,” CEO Mooky Greidinger said in a statement.

The company said it updated its booking system to ensure social distancing throughout auditoriums, adapted daily screening schedules to avoid crowds and enhanced cleaning procedures.

Cineworld said its scheduled opening dates were “subject to final clarifications and confirmation in relation to various government COVID-19 restrictions in certain territories.”

Copyright 2020 CNN / WVLT. All rights reserved.