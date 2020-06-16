Stanford police look for kidnapping suspect, warn people to stay inside

STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - Officers in Lincoln County are encouraging people to stay inside while they look for a kidnapping suspect.

They’re focused on the Cash Creek, Forrest Hills and Indian Trails area of Stanford right now. A Facebook post from Stanford Police said there is a heavy police presence in the area. According to police, the suspect led them on a car chase before running through the neighborhood.

Officials warned the person is considered armed and dangerous. Everyone in the area is encouraged to stay inside their homes.

As of now there is no description of the suspect. Police said if anyone sees a stranger or suspicious person in the area they should not approach them. Instead, call 911.

