University of Kentucky releases fall restart plan

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky released its restart plan for the fall Tuesday morning.

Classes will start August 17, a week earlier than planned.

[CLICK HERE to read the plan]

There will be no Labor Day holiday or fall break, and the semester will end at Thanksgiving break.

Final exams will go out after Thanksgiving break.

Everyone will have to do a COVID-19 self-assessment before coming to campus. Everyone will also be required to wear masks on campus unless alone or eating or drinking.

Students will receive a starter kit with PPE, personal protective equipment, and other items.

COVID-19 testing will also be available to everyone.

Areas around campus will also have limited capacity.

