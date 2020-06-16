Advertisement

University of Kentucky releases fall restart plan

The University of Kentucky released its restart plan for the fall Tuesday morning.
The University of Kentucky released its restart plan for the fall Tuesday morning.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky released its restart plan for the fall Tuesday morning.

Classes will start August 17, a week earlier than planned.

[CLICK HERE to read the plan]

There will be no Labor Day holiday or fall break, and the semester will end at Thanksgiving break.

Final exams will go out after Thanksgiving break.

Everyone will have to do a COVID-19 self-assessment before coming to campus. Everyone will also be required to wear masks on campus unless alone or eating or drinking.

Students will receive a starter kit with PPE, personal protective equipment, and other items.

COVID-19 testing will also be available to everyone.

Areas around campus will also have limited capacity.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Trump signs executive order on police reform

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
In Rose Garden remarks, Trump stressed the need for higher standards and commiserated with mourning families, even as he hailed the vast majority of officers as selfless public servants and held his law-and-order line, while criticizing Democrats.

State

GOOD QUESTION: When will nursing homes be allowed to reopen to visitors?

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Kristen Kennedy
Today's Good Question deals with the reopening of nursing homes.

News

WATCH | Many COVID-19 rules for new Kentucky school year will be decided by individual districts

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Many COVID-19 rules for new Kentucky school year will be decided by individual districts

News

WATCH | LFUCG holds special committee meeting about police policies

Updated: 18 minutes ago
LFUCG holds special committee meeting about police policies

News

WATCH | Officers rescue kidnapping victim while exchanging gunfire with suspect

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Officers rescue kidnapping victim while exchanging gunfire with suspect

Latest News

News

WATCH | Officers rescue kidnapping victim while exchanging gunfire with suspect

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Officers rescue kidnapping victim while exchanging gunfire with suspect

Lexington

WATCH LIVE: LFUCG holds special committee meeting about police policies

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The City of Lexington is asking the public for help during a special committee meeting today.

State

Many COVID-19 rules for new Kentucky school year will be decided by individual districts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Victor Puente
We still don’t know exactly what the upcoming school year will look like here in Kentucky. However, we do know individual districts will be responsible for setting a lot of their rules.

Lexington

Lexington Theatre Company starts bi-lingual storytelling series

Updated: 1 hours ago
It’s called “Adventures en Casa.”

State

KSP’s Trooper Island Kid’s Camp going virtual this year

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Kentucky State Police Trooper Island Kid’s Camp is moving online this summer due to COVID-19.