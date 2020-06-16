WATCH LIVE: LFUCG holds special committee meeting about police policies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The City of Lexington is asking the public for help during a special committee meeting Tuesday.

We’ll be streaming that 1 p.m. meeting live:

Councilmembers want to know what changes need to be made to address racial inequality and issues with police. The online forum will give people a chance to voice their concerns.

Some of the topics we expect to come up during the meeting include Lexington police’s collective bargaining agreement, which is set to expire at the end of June, and the use of no-knock warrants.

