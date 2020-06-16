Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: LFUCG holds special committee meeting about police policies

Photo: WKYT/Nick Oliver
Photo: WKYT/Nick Oliver
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The City of Lexington is asking the public for help during a special committee meeting Tuesday.

We’ll be streaming that 1 p.m. meeting live:

Posted by WKYT on Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Councilmembers want to know what changes need to be made to address racial inequality and issues with police. The online forum will give people a chance to voice their concerns.

Some of the topics we expect to come up during the meeting include Lexington police’s collective bargaining agreement, which is set to expire at the end of June, and the use of no-knock warrants.

