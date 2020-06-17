First Alert Weather
News
Sports
Still Serving
Watch WKYT Now
Home
News
Crime
Investigation
International
Newsmakers
Local Sports
National
Regional
State
Web Exclusive
WKYT Watch Now
First Alert Weather
Closings & Delays
Traffic
Sports
UK Sports
Game Time
Athlete Of The Week
Preview
Sports Scores
Community
Community Calendar
Contests
Lottery
Out And About
Money Matters
Contact Us
Advertising Information
Newsletter
News Alerts
Real Estate
Sponsored Stories
Jobs at WKYT
BG H&G TV Episodes
Bluegrass H&G TV
Everyday KY
TV Listings
Still Serving
Grads 2020
WKYT Summer Grillin Sponsored by Pepsi
Submit Photos and Videos
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
The CW
Advertisement
Latest News
Latest News