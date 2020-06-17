Reports: Body of Madison Central senior retrieved from Lake Herrington

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT news parter Richmond Register reports that the body of Madison Central senior Emanuel Prewitt has been recovered from Lake Herrington.

Several souces confirm Emanuel "Manny" Prewitt's body has been retrieved from Lake Herrington. He went missing while swimming with friends last Wednesday @MCHSNews pic.twitter.com/2rCZGnODww — Register Sports (@RichmondRsports) June 17, 2020

Prewitt went missing last Wednesday after going swimming at the lake with friends.

