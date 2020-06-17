Advertisement

Reports: Body of Madison Central senior retrieved from Lake Herrington

Madison Central senior football player Emanuel Prewitt is missing on Lake Herrington.
Madison Central senior football player Emanuel Prewitt is missing on Lake Herrington.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT news parter Richmond Register reports that the body of Madison Central senior Emanuel Prewitt has been recovered from Lake Herrington.

Prewitt went missing last Wednesday after going swimming at the lake with friends.

WKYT is following this story.

