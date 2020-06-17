Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | The Weather In Reverse

Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another cooler than normal day as we watch our upper low slowly return to sender. This system worked out of our region into the Mid-Atlantic states a few days ago and now it’s looping back to where it started. That will bring an increasing threat for a few showers and storms. There’s also another cool shot waiting on us late this weekend into next week.

Highs are in the 70s across central and eastern Kentucky and warmer in the west. As the upper low continues to back farther west, there’s a better shot at a few showers and storms across the central and east.

The upper low slowly spins back into the eastern parts of Kentucky through Thursday. By Friday, it finally begins to pull to the northeast.

That will cause the threat for showers and storms to increase for the entire region on Thursday. Leftover showers and storms will then be noted for Friday across central and eastern Kentucky. That’s when temps begin to steam up a bit.

Low-level moisture increases this weekend as temps spike into the mid and upper 80s across the east and 90 or so in the west. That will lead to the threat for scattered showers and storms.

Two more fronts are on the way into the first part of next week, each bringing the potential for showers and storms.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Protesters demand answers about Kentucky unemployment situation Authors

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT
Unemployment has had hiccups since the beginning of the pandemic, and now people want answers.

National

Boy Scouts introduce diversity badge in support of Black Lives Matter

Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Boys Scouts of America have a new diversity and inclusion merit badge as part of their push to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

National

Target raises starting hourly pay to $15

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
Target Corp. says it’s permanently increasing starting hourly wages for its workers to $15 beginning July 5, several months ahead of schedule.

National

Store closing sales underway at many JCPenney locations

Updated: 2 hours ago
Struggling retailer JCPenney is starting the shutdown process for many of its locations.

Latest News

National

Atlanta awaits decision on charges in black man’s killing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KATE BRUMBACK Associated Press
Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard scheduled an afternoon news conference to announce his decision.

News

Somerset businesses look forward to pools reopening in Ky. on June 29

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
Later this month pools will reopen in Kentucky under new guidelines. For the city of Somerset, that means dozens of seasonal jobs will return with the reopening of the city’s waterpark.

State

Congressman Andy Barr releases statement on death of his wife

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Carol Barr unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday.

News

Remembering Carol Leavell Barr: Sen. McConnell speaks on Senate floor

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

People seeking unemployment help stand in blocks-long line in Frankfort

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
People are waiting in a long line near the state capitol today trying to get their unemployment problems resolved.

News

Crews monitor effect on East Hickman Creek after sewage spill in Lexington

Updated: 3 hours ago
A construction project caused hundreds of thousands of gallons of sewage to pour into a local Lexington creek on Monday.