Chris Bailey’s Forecast | The Weather In Reverse

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another cooler than normal day as we watch our upper low slowly return to sender. This system worked out of our region into the Mid-Atlantic states a few days ago and now it’s looping back to where it started. That will bring an increasing threat for a few showers and storms. There’s also another cool shot waiting on us late this weekend into next week.

Highs are in the 70s across central and eastern Kentucky and warmer in the west. As the upper low continues to back farther west, there’s a better shot at a few showers and storms across the central and east.

The upper low slowly spins back into the eastern parts of Kentucky through Thursday. By Friday, it finally begins to pull to the northeast.

That will cause the threat for showers and storms to increase for the entire region on Thursday. Leftover showers and storms will then be noted for Friday across central and eastern Kentucky. That’s when temps begin to steam up a bit.

Low-level moisture increases this weekend as temps spike into the mid and upper 80s across the east and 90 or so in the west. That will lead to the threat for scattered showers and storms.

Two more fronts are on the way into the first part of next week, each bringing the potential for showers and storms.

