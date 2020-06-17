Advertisement

Crews monitor effect on East Hickman Creek after sewage spill in Lexington

The Division of Water Quality is cautioning that people and their pets should stay away from the creek for the time being.
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A construction project caused hundreds of thousands of gallons of sewage to pour into a local Lexington creek on Monday.

Crews cleaned up the mess, but the effects still remain.

So far, Monday's sewage spill hasn't had a profound impact on East Hickman Creek, but one dead fish can change that.

"A contractor, like I said, working on an active project struck a pipeline and ruptured it, and so in the time that it took us to get it back under control and get it shut off and the leak stopped, a significant volume of sewage was released into the environment," says Charlie Martin, Division of Water Quality Director.

"We didn't pick up any low or dissolved oxygen or any distressed fish, but when we went back yesterday, then it raised itself," he says.

Martin says they did find a floating fish on Tuesday and that prompted further testing.

