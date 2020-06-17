Advertisement

Dale Jarrett announces coronavirus diagnosis during TV show

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett announced Tuesday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and now is in quarantine.
In this Jan. 20. 2017, file photo, former driver and television commentator Dale Jarrett poses for photographers on the red carpet before the start of the NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction ceremony in Charlotte, N.C. Jarrett says he has tested positive for coronavirus and now is in quarantine. The three-time Daytona 500 winner and 1999 Cup champion made the announcement during NBCSN's Hall of Fame announcement show on Tuesday.
In this Jan. 20. 2017, file photo, former driver and television commentator Dale Jarrett poses for photographers on the red carpet before the start of the NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction ceremony in Charlotte, N.C. Jarrett says he has tested positive for coronavirus and now is in quarantine. The three-time Daytona 500 winner and 1999 Cup champion made the announcement during NBCSN's Hall of Fame announcement show on Tuesday.(Source: AP Photo/Mike McCarn, File)
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett announced Tuesday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and now is in quarantine.

The 63-year-old Jarrett broke the news during NASCAR's Hall of Fame announcement, explaining that's why he did not return to NBCSN's studio with the other hosts.

The three-time Daytona 500 winner and 1999 Cup champion said the only symptom he had was a slight cough and that he was doing well.

“I’ve been one of the very fortunate ones that my symptom has only been a slight cough throughout all of this and it’s really getting less and less each day, so I’m doing very, very well," Jarrett said. “All I can say is follow all the guidelines and stay as safe as you possibly can and hopefully we can all get through this in the very near future."

____

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Protesters demand answers about Kentucky unemployment situation Authors

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT
Unemployment has had hiccups since the beginning of the pandemic, and now people want answers.

Lexington

Health dept. reports 12 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington on Wednesday

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette Co. Health Dept. is reporting 12 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

News

Aunt Jemima brand name, imagery ending after 131 years, reports say

Updated: 1 hours ago
After 131 years of the Aunt Jemima brand, PepsiCo has announced they will be changing the name and packaging.

News

Man shot in the head in Lexington

Updated: 2 hours ago
Shooting investigation on Atiya Place in Lexington.

National

Protesters in Richmond, Va. tear down another Confederate statue

Updated: 3 hours ago
It’s the third Confederate statue, and the fourth monument, to be torn down by demonstrators in Virginia.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 3 hours ago

State

Kentucky Mountain Parkway expansion draws $55M federal grant

Updated: 3 hours ago
Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray says the expansion will help close the gap in a high-speed corridor across the state.

News

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Scattered showers before the sizzle

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
Temperatures are going to stay below average again today.

News

Lexington man accused of shooting his brother in the head

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Lexington police say a suspect pulled up in a car, shot a person in the head, and then drove off.

News

Reports: Body of Madison Central senior retrieved from Lake Herrington

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
WKYT news parter Richmond Register reports that the body of Madison Central senior Emanuel Prewitt has been recovered from Lake Herrington.

State

Congressman Andy Barr’s wife Carol Barr dies suddenly

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Office of Congressman Andy Barr has confirmed that his wife, Carol Barr, has died suddenly on Tuesday at their home.