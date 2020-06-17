Advertisement

Emanuel Prewitt remembered by Madison Central football coach

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Emanuel Prewitt’s football coach says he watched Prewitt grow up from a boy in middle school, to a young man with character on and off the field.

Madison Central High School football coach Mark Scenters says Prewitt was the best representation of his football program.

He says he’ll remember his “Manny” smile, and bringing light to his teachers, coaches and peers.

Scenters describes Prewitt as a tough player, battling through an injury last season. Prewitt wore number 11, which has become a hashtag folks are remembering him by.

Scenters says there’s no question he will stay on the roster through the entire season, and the school will find ways to honor him going into the next academic year.

“He played hard and gave great effort at all times and was very good about taking coaching and doing those things so, good athlete, nice combination to put a young man in a position to be able to play,” Scenters said.

There is a GoFundMe set up to help Prewitt’s family. So far more than $25,000 have been raised.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

