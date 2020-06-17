Escaped wallaby named ‘Surprise’ on the loose in Colo. neighborhood

AURORA, Colo. (KMGH/CNN) – The town of Aurora has an unexpected visitor: an escaped wallaby.

An escaped wallaby was spotted in Aurora, Colorado. (Source: KMGH/Zoology Foundation/CNN)

The marsupial’s name – fittingly, it turns out – is “Surprise.” He went missing two weeks ago from the Zoology Foundation sanctuary in Larkspur, Colorado.

“He came to us as a joey,” said Anna Miller with the sanctuary. “He’s been with us for 10 years.”

Tuesday morning was the first Surprise sighting since his escape. He was spotted in the East Quincy Highlands neighborhood, around 40 miles from his home.

Resident Elys Torres reported the sighting to the sanctuary after seeing a post on a neighborhood Facebook page.

“He went from being this tiny little guy in Larkspur that not a lot of people know about, and now he’s famous in Aurora,” Torres said. “It’s the 13th level of Jumanji. It’s opened up; 2020 does not disappoint.”

Copyright 2020 KMGH via CNN. All rights reserved.