Advertisement

Facebook removes another 900 accounts linked to hate groups

FILE - In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Facebook has removed hundreds more social media accounts that it says belonged to members of two different white supremacy groups. The company announced the takedowns on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, saying it had removed more than 900 accounts from Facebook and Instagram affiliated with the Proud Boys and American Guard, two hate groups already banned from their platforms. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
FILE - In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Facebook has removed hundreds more social media accounts that it says belonged to members of two different white supremacy groups. The company announced the takedowns on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, saying it had removed more than 900 accounts from Facebook and Instagram affiliated with the Proud Boys and American Guard, two hate groups already banned from their platforms. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (GIM)
By DAVID KLEPPER Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Facebook has removed another 900 social media accounts linked to white supremacy groups after members discussed plans to bring weapons to protests over police killings of black people.

The accounts on Facebook and Instagram were tied to the Proud Boys and the American Guard, two hate groups already banned on those platforms.

The company announced Tuesday that it recently took down 470 accounts belonging to people affiliated with the Proud Boys and another 430 linked to members of the American Guard.

Nearly 200 other accounts linked to the groups were removed late last month.

Facebook officials have said they were already monitoring the groups' social media presence and were led to act when they spotted posts attempting to exploit the ongoing protests prompted by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Some of the accounts belonged to men reported to have participated in a brawl with protesters in Seattle, Facebook said. The company did not divulge details of the account users — such as their specific plans for protests or where in the U.S. they live.

“In both cases, we saw accounts from both organizations discussing attending protests in various US states with plans to carry weapons,” the company said in a statement. “But we did not find indications in their on-platform content they planned to actively commit violence.”

Both the Proud Boys and American Guard had been banned from Facebook for violating rules prohibiting hate speech. Facebook said it will continue to remove new pages, groups or accounts created by users trying to circumvent the ban.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Protesters demand answers about Kentucky unemployment situation Authors

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT
Unemployment has had hiccups since the beginning of the pandemic, and now people want answers.

News

Kentucky governor seeks to revive health insurance exchange

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By BRUCE SCHREINER
Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear has announced plans to bring back Kentucky's health insurance exchange, a program dismantled by his Republican predecessor.

National

Honduras president hospitalized with pneumonia, COVID-19

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By MARLON GONZÁLEZ Associated Press
Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández was hospitalized Wednesday with pneumonia, hours after announcing that he and his wife had tested positive for COVID-19.

National

Biden calls on Trump to ‘wake up’ to havoc caused by virus

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
Joe Biden called on President Donald Trump to “wake up” to the damage being done by the coronavirus pandemic in remarks Wednesday that served as a scathing critique of the president’s leadership of the country during the economic reopening under the virus.

Latest News

National

Trump talks police reform, coronavirus and the election in one-on-one interview

Updated: 1 hours ago
President Donald Trump spoke one-on-one with Gray Television’s Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro Wednesday at the White House. Trump spoke about a range of topics, including police reform, coronavirus and the election.

National

`That 70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson charged in 3 rapes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ANDREW DALTON AP Entertainment Writer
“That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson has been charged with the rapes of three women in the early 2000s, Los Angeles prosecutors said Wednesday.

National

`That 70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson charged in 3 rapes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ANDREW DALTON AP Entertainment Writer
Danny Masterson is charged with raping a 23-year-old woman in 2001, a 28-year-old woman in early 2003 and a 23-year-old woman in late 2003.

National

Record number of stores expected to permanently close this year

Updated: 2 hours ago
With an increase in online shopping, the coronavirus pandemic and an economic recession, up to 25,000 retail stores across the United States are expected to permanently shut their doors this year.

News

Emanuel Prewitt remembered by Madison Central football coach

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
Emanuel Prewitt’s football coach says he watched Prewitt grow up from a boy in middle school, to a young man with character on and off the field.

National

Report: Kobe Bryant pilot may have been disoriented in fog

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brian Melley
The pilot of the helicopter that crashed in thick fog, killing Kobe Bryant and seven other passengers, reported he was climbing when he actually was descending, federal investigators said in documents released Wednesday.