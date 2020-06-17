FCPS announces return of athletics, new policies for athletes, parents

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A statement from Fayette County Public Schools (FCPS) announces the return of athletic play in the school district.

The release states that after reviewing CDC guidance, Governor Andy Beshear’s recommendations, and consulting with the KHSAA, the school system is ready to resume practices.

In order to allow for coaches and employees to prepare for the return of athletics, as well as the preparation of athletic facilities, the school system says practice will resume on June 29.

There will be some additional policies in place in order to promote safety, health, and wellness among student-athletes and their trainers.

When the 2020-2021 season kicks off, the district recommends the following steps for parents:

Ensure the child is healthy and check their child’s temperature daily.

Provide a full water bottle for each training.

Carpooling with other teammates is prohibited.

Adhere to social distance requirements based on state and local health guidelines. Entering the practice area or assisting the coach/director with equipment before or after training is prohibited.

Wash child’s clothing after every training session.

Sanitize all equipment/instruments (e.g. cleats, ball, etc.) before and after every training.

Notify the coach/director immediately if your child becomes ill for any reason.

Be sure your child has the necessary sanitizer with them at all times.

Players will also have to comply with the following responsibilities:

Temperature should be taken daily.

Wash hands thoroughly before and after training.

Bring their own water bottle to every practice.

Bring hand sanitizer to every training for personal use.

Wear a mask before and immediately after all training.

Do not touch or share anyone else’s equipment, water, snack, or bag.

Practice social distancing by placing bags and equipment at least 6 feet apart.

Wash and sanitize all equipment before and after every training.

Refrain from group celebrations, including high fives, hugs, handshakes, etc.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.