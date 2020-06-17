Advertisement

FCPS announces return of athletics, new policies for athletes, parents

(WDBJ)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A statement from Fayette County Public Schools (FCPS) announces the return of athletic play in the school district.

The release states that after reviewing CDC guidance, Governor Andy Beshear’s recommendations, and consulting with the KHSAA, the school system is ready to resume practices.

In order to allow for coaches and employees to prepare for the return of athletics, as well as the preparation of athletic facilities, the school system says practice will resume on June 29.

There will be some additional policies in place in order to promote safety, health, and wellness among student-athletes and their trainers.

When the 2020-2021 season kicks off, the district recommends the following steps for parents:

  • Ensure the child is healthy and check their child’s temperature daily.
  • Provide a full water bottle for each training.
  • Carpooling with other teammates is prohibited.
  • Adhere to social distance requirements based on state and local health guidelines. Entering the practice area or assisting the coach/director with equipment before or after training is prohibited.
  • Wash child’s clothing after every training session.
  • Sanitize all equipment/instruments (e.g. cleats, ball, etc.) before and after every training.
  • Notify the coach/director immediately if your child becomes ill for any reason.
  • Be sure your child has the necessary sanitizer with them at all times.

Players will also have to comply with the following responsibilities:

  • Temperature should be taken daily.
  • Wash hands thoroughly before and after training.
  • Bring their own water bottle to every practice.
  • Bring hand sanitizer to every training for personal use.
  • Wear a mask before and immediately after all training.
  • Do not touch or share anyone else’s equipment, water, snack, or bag.
  • Practice social distancing by placing bags and equipment at least 6 feet apart.
  • Wash and sanitize all equipment before and after every training.
  • Refrain from group celebrations, including high fives, hugs, handshakes, etc.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Protesters demand answers about Kentucky unemployment situation Authors

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT
Unemployment has had hiccups since the beginning of the pandemic, and now people want answers.

News

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear holds briefing on Ky. COVID-19 cases

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Gov. Beshear’s briefing on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky is set to begin at 4 p.m.

News

The Breakdown with Father Jim Sichko: His Message on Racial Inequality

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sam Dick
He speaks, inspires, and motivates people from coast to coast. Father Jim Sichko is based in Kentucky. He discusses his message during this time of protest and change.

News

PPE being provided to keep voters, poll workers safe during Kentucky primary

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Personal protective equipment will be available at polling locations to keep voters and poll workers safe during Kentucky’s primaries on Tuesday.

Latest News

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | The Weather In Reverse

Updated: 1 hours ago
Showers and storms come at us from reverse.

National

Boy Scouts introduce diversity badge in support of Black Lives Matter

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boys Scouts of America have a new diversity and inclusion merit badge as part of their push to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

National

Target raises starting hourly pay to $15

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
Target Corp. says it’s permanently increasing starting hourly wages for its workers to $15 beginning July 5, several months ahead of schedule.

National

Store closing sales underway at many JCPenney locations

Updated: 3 hours ago
Struggling retailer JCPenney is starting the shutdown process for many of its locations.

National

LIVE: DA to announce decision on charges in black man’s killing in Atlanta

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KATE BRUMBACK Associated Press
Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard scheduled an afternoon news conference to announce his decision.

News

Somerset businesses look forward to pools reopening in Ky. on June 29

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
Later this month pools will reopen in Kentucky under new guidelines. For the city of Somerset, that means dozens of seasonal jobs will return with the reopening of the city’s waterpark.