Ford to bring back its iconic Mustang Mach 1

The engine can kick out 480 horsepower
Originally introduced in 1969, it’s one of the automaker’s most iconic performance cars
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Ford is bringing back the Mustang Mach 1.

Originally introduced in 1969, it’s one of the automaker’s most iconic performance cars.

March 1 is the technical term for the speed of sound.

The new Mustang has a V8 engine that can produce an expected 480 horsepower.

With better oil cooling and large air intakes, the car is engineered for track driving.

Ford says the new limited-edition Mach 1 will be available at dealerships in spring 2021.

The company has not yet announced pricing or how many of the cars will be produced.

