Congressman Andy Barr releases statement on death of his wife

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Congressman Andy Barr, family members and friends are remembering Carol Barr on Wednesday.

The wife of Congressman Andy Barr unexpectedly passed away Tuesday at their home on Woodspoint Road near Fontaine Road. She was 39 years old.

The congressman released a statement on Wednesday. The full statement reads as follows:

“At this time of tremendous grief and pain, we ask for prayers for our beautiful, dear and precious Carol, the greatest, most selfless and giving wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend anyone could ever have. We also ask for love and prayers for Carol’s greatest legacy - her loving and devoted daughters Eleanor and Mary Clay - through whom Carol’s extraordinary life, high character and irrepressible spirit will continue. In this moment of profound grief and heartbreak, we are so grateful for the gift and blessing of Carol’s life, for her strong faith in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, for the comfort of fond memories and her victory in heaven and for all those who have surrounded Carol’s family, the girls and I with beautiful expressions of love, compassion and sympathy.”

Sad isn’t a word neighbors and friends are using to describe the situation, but when asked what word they would use, they were at a loss.

They asked how do you begin to talk about someone who was just so good and loved.

While we often saw Carol standing by her husband for elections and other events, neighbors say she was one of the most passionate and giving people you could meet.

She was a healthcare representative at Pfizer and had previously served as the executive director for the Henry Clay Center for Statesmen ship.

Neighbors we talked with say she was just unlike anyone.

“I woke up at 2:30 this morning and it just makes me so sad to know that a life that has so much potential and just was so vibrant and everybody loved her,” said neighbor and friend Carol Russell. “So, and that it was just taken so young.”

Condolences began pouring in Tuesday night from Governor Andy Beshear to Barr’s former competition for Congress Amy McGrath.

Britainy and I are heartbroken for U.S. Rep. Andy Barr and his family tonight at the sad news of the unexpected passing of the congressman's wife, Carol. We are praying for the Barr family. ^ AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) June 17, 2020

My heart goes out to Andy and his two daughters over the tragic loss of Carol. They are in our prayers. While we were political competitors, we are Kentuckians first. I hope they feel the love of many and we wish him great strength during this very trying time. — Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) June 17, 2020

Ambassador Kelly Craft released a statement Wednesday morning about Carol Barr’s passing:

“To Andy, Eleanor, Mary Clay, and the Barr and Leavell families, Joe and I are heartbroken. Carol’s life was a blessing and we pray that your memories of her provide comfort during this painful time. We celebrate her life and will hold the everlasting memory of this remarkable, smart, beautiful daughter, wife and mother. Carol’s smile disarmed all those around her. Our community will forever miss her.”

Sen. Mitch McConnell also spoke Wednesday morning about Carol on the Senate floor:

The cause of death has not been released.

