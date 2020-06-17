Advertisement

Health dept. reports 12 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington on Wednesday

The Lexington-Fayette Co. Health Dept. is reporting 12 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette Co. Health Dept. is reporting 12 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

The new cases bring the county’s total to 1,158.

No new deaths were reported Wednesday. The county’s death toll is at 20.

According to the health dept., Lexington had 182 new cases and six new deaths last week.

The health department tells us there are two main factors for the increase, more testing, but also people interacting more as businesses begin to reopen. People who had stayed home are now visiting family members, restaurants are serving people, and some bars that serve food are open.

Health officials are asking people to continue to wear masks in public, wash your hands frequently and social distance.

The state COVID-19 totals, as of Tuesday morning, are 12,829 cases and 512 deaths.

