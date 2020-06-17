Here is the latest Kentucky news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. EDT

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The University of Kentucky says it will open its fall semester in mid-August with in-person classes continuing until Thanksgiving break. School officials said Tuesday that plans to reopen the Lexington campus include testing students for COVID-19, daily symptom assessments for students and employees and mask wearing in most places. Testing will be encouraged for faculty and staff with underlying health conditions and for those over age 65. Officials say on-campus instruction will begin Aug. 17. Classes will end at Thanksgiving break and finals will be online. Classrooms will have limited capacity based on social distancing guidelines.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Democratic Senate candidate Charles Booker has won a key endorsement from former statewide officeholder Alison Lundergan Grimes in Kentucky. It’s a new sign of momentum for Booker’s upstart bid for his party’s nomination to challenge Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell in the fall. Grimes lost a bitter, big-spending Senate race against McConnell in 2014. She tweeted her endorsement of Booker, saying: “Together, let’s elect a new generation of leadership” in Kentucky. Grimes is a former two-term Kentucky secretary of state who left office early this year. The frontrunner in the Democratic race is Amy McGrath.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville's interim police chief said some demonstrators in the city blocked traffic and threw a brick into a news station's car Monday night while police deployed pepper balls at them. The statements came nearly three hours after the city's police department warned residents to avoid the downtown area, and after a video posted on social media shows a brick being thrown into the window of a WLKY-TV camera crew's car. News outlets report some demonstrators created barricades on streets using road signs and rocks. Police say nine people were arrested. WLKY-TV reports demonstrators were calling for three officers involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor to be charged.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The mayor of a Kentucky city has placed a moratorium on “no-knock” warrants, except in life or death situations. News outlets report Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton announced the immediate moratorium Monday night. “No-knock” warrants have come under recent scrutiny since the death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville. She was gunned down by officers who burst into her home in March. Lexington's mayor also announced the creation of a group to make changes concerning racial equality. She announced the co-chairs who will name the group and identify members.