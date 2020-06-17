Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Scattered showers before the sizzle

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures are going to stay below average again today.

This should be the last cooler day before temperatures really take off. Temperatures will likely come in around the upper 70s. There will be a few extra showers & maybe even a stray thunderstorm or two possible.

The Summer-like sizzle will kick in right as Summer begins. I think you will encounter highs running around the upper 80s or even around 90 degrees. It will feel pretty rough when compared to some of the cooler air from earlier in the week.

It is another Wednesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

