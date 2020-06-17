Advertisement

Kentucky Mountain Parkway expansion draws $55M federal grant

The new section of the Mountain Parkway is four lanes wide and 2.4 miles long in Salyersville. (WKYT)
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has been awarded a $55.15 million federal grant to widen 11 miles of the Mountain Parkway.

Gov. Andy Beshear’s office said in a news release the U.S. Department of Transportation grant will be used to create a four-lane corridor for drivers between Interstate 64 and Salyersville.

Beshear and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky said the expansion is expected to help move freight and goods through the area and reduce travel time. Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray says the expansion will help close the gap in a high-speed corridor across the state.

