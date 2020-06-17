Ky. teen called racial slurs by other students takes part in art campaign to empower children

MADISON CO., Ky. (WKYT) - A Madison Southern High School student who was harassed because of her race is turning the incident into a positive situation.

We shared Macie Hill’s story in May after she was repeatedly called a racial slur by other students.

Now, she’s part of a global art campaign to empower kids and teens.

The Art of Confidence Project aims to empower children who have had their confidence shaken or destroyed.

“We have to have a voice for our youth because everything starts with them,” said Jermaine Horton, The Art of Confidence Project. “We have to make sure that their voices are amplified and that’s what we’re here to do.”

Chicago-based photographer Jermaine Horton decided to make the trip to Kentucky after hearing Hill’s story.

Hill says she was called a racial slur more than 300 times by other students she doesn’t even know.

Now, more than a month later, in a time when race has become a nationwide conversation, she’s taking pride in her identity as a biracial teen.

“Whenever people look at me they don’t see biracial. They see black,” Hill said. “So, it’s kind of just an identity thing of who am I? But meeting biracial and being able to see this point of you versus this point of view, I think that’s something really cool that I get to use.”

Macie says she’s still using her platform on social media to reach out to other students with similar experiences.

Two adults and two juveniles are facing charges for their involvement in the incident with Hill.

