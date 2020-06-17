Lexington man accused of shooting his brother in the head

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have charged one person in connection to a late-night shooting.

Cameren Fisher is charged with assault.

Suspect in Lexington shooting (WKYT)

The shooting happened on Atiya Place off Winchester Road Tuesday night.

Lexington police said Fisher pulled up in a car and shot his older brother in the head, then drove off.

Police tell WKYT the victim was taken to UK Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Fisher was arrested Wednesday morning on Alexandria Drive.

