Lexington man accused of shooting his brother in the head
Officers were called out to Atiya Place.
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have charged one person in connection to a late-night shooting.
Cameren Fisher is charged with assault.
The shooting happened on Atiya Place off Winchester Road Tuesday night.
Lexington police said Fisher pulled up in a car and shot his older brother in the head, then drove off.
Police tell WKYT the victim was taken to UK Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Fisher was arrested Wednesday morning on Alexandria Drive.
