Lexington police looking for suspect who shot person in the head
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are looking for a suspect who they say shot another person in the head Tuesday night.
Officers were called out to Antiya Place.
They say a suspect pulled up in a car, shot a person in the head, and then drove off.
Police tell WKYT the victim was taken to UK Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Officers don’t have a description of the shooting suspect but say they are still considered armed and dangerous.
Police don’t have a description of the car to release yet but are talking to witnesses at the scene to gather more information.
