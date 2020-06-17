Lexington police looking for suspect who shot person in the head

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are looking for a suspect who they say shot another person in the head Tuesday night.

Officers were called out to Antiya Place.

They say a suspect pulled up in a car, shot a person in the head, and then drove off.

Police tell WKYT the victim was taken to UK Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers don’t have a description of the shooting suspect but say they are still considered armed and dangerous.

Police don’t have a description of the car to release yet but are talking to witnesses at the scene to gather more information.

