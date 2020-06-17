Advertisement

Netflix CEO to donate $120M to historically black colleges

FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2017, file photo, Netflix Founder and CEO Reed Hastings smiles during an interview in Barcelona, Spain. Hastings and his wife, Patty Quillin, are donating $120 million toward student scholarships at historically black colleges and universities. (Source: AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)
FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2017, file photo, Netflix Founder and CEO Reed Hastings smiles during an interview in Barcelona, Spain. Hastings and his wife, Patty Quillin, are donating $120 million toward student scholarships at historically black colleges and universities. (Source: AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) -- Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and his wife, Patty Quillin, are donating $120 million toward student scholarships at historically black colleges and universities.

The couple is giving $40 million to each of three institutions: the United Negro College Fund, Spelman College and Morehouse College. The organizations said it is the largest individual gift in support of student scholarships at HBCUs.

Hastings has a history of supporting educational causes, including charter schools. He launched a $100 million education fund in 2016, beginning with money toward college scholarships for black and Latino students.

Hastings said now is the time when “everyone needs to figure out” how to contribute to solving racism. He said HBCUs have been resilient “little-known gems” for black education.

Amid protests over police brutality that began three weeks ago, companies and business leaders have been pledging solidarity with their black employees and the black community. But tech companies — including Netflix — have fallen short in hiring, retaining and promoting underrepresented minorities within their own ranks.

Other tech industry donations in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests have largely been on the company level. Last week, for instance, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced that the company will spend $100 million on a new Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, investing in education and criminal justice reform among other things. YouTube, meanwhile, pledged $100 million to help black artists and other creators.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Protesters demand answers about Kentucky unemployment situation Authors

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT
Unemployment has had hiccups since the beginning of the pandemic, and now people want answers.

National

Escaped wallaby named ‘Surprise’ on the loose in Colo. neighborhood

Updated: 27 minutes ago
The town of Aurora has an unexpected visitor: an escaped wallaby.

National

‘Hi Jake! See you tomorrow!’: Conductor befriends toddler who loves trains

Updated: 34 minutes ago
A 3-year-old boy and a conductor of a commuter train share a special bond that makes both of their mornings brighter.

News

Crews monitor effect on East Hickman Creek after sewage spill in Lexington

Updated: 43 minutes ago
A construction project caused hundreds of thousands of gallons of sewage to pour into a local Lexington creek on Monday.

Latest News

National

World’s fastest man suspended for missing doping tests

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By James Ellingsworth, AP Sports Writer
The fastest man in the world has been sidelined for a string of missed doping tests.

National

Police tactics to be reviewed following shooting at Albuquerque protest

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN and RUSSELL CONTRERAS
Police in Albuquerque were being criticized Tuesday for not stepping in sooner as a protest over a statue of a Spanish conquistador erupted in violence, leaving one man hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

Lexington

Health dept. reports 12 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington on Wednesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette Co. Health Dept. is reporting 12 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

News

Aunt Jemima brand name, imagery ending after 131 years, reports say

Updated: 3 hours ago
After 131 years of the Aunt Jemima brand, PepsiCo has announced they will be changing the name and packaging.

News

Man shot in the head in Lexington

Updated: 3 hours ago
Shooting investigation on Atiya Place in Lexington.

National

Dale Jarrett announces coronavirus diagnosis during TV show

Updated: 4 hours ago
NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett announced Tuesday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and now is in quarantine.