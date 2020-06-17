Advertisement

People seeking unemployment help stand in blocks-long line in Frankfort

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) – People are waiting in a long line near the state capitol today trying to get their unemployment problems resolved.

The state announced help for those who were left jobless by COVID-19 as a protest was happening on Tuesday.

Some people showed up early this morning for the session slated to begin at 9 a.m.

As of 9:30 a.m., the line snaked from outside the Education Building all the way behind the Capitol Annex to near the floral clock.

Some of the people waiting in line to receive some help and answers regarding unemployment were laid off in March and have yet to receive any financial assistance. Others were laid off just a few weeks ago. Some standing in line came from as close as Frankfort, others from as far away as Paducah.

One thing all of them have in common is growing frustration with how unemployment is being handled in the state.

A group from Harrodsburg says they arrived at 7 a.m. – two hours before the building opened. They say they were able to get help, and that the holdups on their payments were because of issues with their identity.

Some people at the end of the line said there was a cut-off because of the concern they would not be able to get to everyone on Wednesday.

