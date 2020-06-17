Advertisement

Report: Kobe Bryant pilot may have been disoriented in fog

FILE - In this July 26, 2018, file photo, former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch during the U.S. national championships swimming meet in Irvine, Calif. Autopsy reports released Friday, May 15, 2020, show that the pilot who flew Bryant did not have drugs or alcohol in his system when the helicopter crashed in Southern California in January, killing all nine aboard. The causes of death for Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, pilot Ara Zobayan and the others have been ruled blunt force trauma. Federal authorities are still investigating the crash.
FILE - In this July 26, 2018, file photo, former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch during the U.S. national championships swimming meet in Irvine, Calif. Autopsy reports released Friday, May 15, 2020, show that the pilot who flew Bryant did not have drugs or alcohol in his system when the helicopter crashed in Southern California in January, killing all nine aboard. The causes of death for Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, pilot Ara Zobayan and the others have been ruled blunt force trauma. Federal authorities are still investigating the crash.(AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)
By Brian Melley
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The pilot of the helicopter that crashed in thick fog, killing Kobe Bryant and seven other passengers, reported he was climbing when he actually was descending, federal investigators said in documents released Wednesday.

Ara Zobayan radioed to air traffic controllers that he was climbing to 4,000 feet (1,220 meters) to get above clouds on Jan. 26 when, in fact, the helicopter was plunging toward a hillside where it crashed northwest of Los Angeles.

The report by the National Transportation Safety Board said Zobayan may have “misperceived” the pitch of the aircraft, which can happen when a pilot becomes disoriented in low visibility.

Experts said shortly after the crash that the path of the flight indicated Zobayan was disoriented.

The 1,700 pages of reports do not offer a conclusion of what caused the crash but compile factual reports. A final report on the cause is due later.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and six of their friends were killed, along with Zobayan.

About 45 minutes before takeoff, Zobayan had texted a group of people overseeing the flight that the weather was looking “OK.”

He took off from John Wayne Airport in Orange County at 9:06 a.m. with the eight passengers he had flown the day before to the same destination: a girls basketball tournament at the retired Lakers star’s Mamba Sports Academy north of Los Angeles.

When the helicopter hadn’t landed within an hour, an executive of the company that operated the craft began a frantic search for the craft on tracking software and had another company chopper dispatched to look for it.

“The weird thing, though, is that the tracker had stopped at 9:45 a.m. which is not normal and we were trying to reach Ara over the radio,” noted Whitney Bagge, vice president of Island Express Helicopters. “I kept refreshing the tracker praying that it was just broken.”

The NTSB previously said there was no sign of mechanical failure in the Sikorsky S-76.

___

Associated Press journalists David Koenig in Dallas, and Stefanie Dazio and Christopher Weber in Los Angeles contributed.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Protesters demand answers about Kentucky unemployment situation Authors

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT
Unemployment has had hiccups since the beginning of the pandemic, and now people want answers.

News

Emanuel Prewitt remembered by Madison Central football coach

Updated: moments ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
Emanuel Prewitt’s football coach says he watched Prewitt grow up from a boy in middle school, to a young man with character on and off the field.

Lexington

UK professor gaining national attention for research on racism

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Dr. Candice Hargons says racism can have a negative impact on a person mentally and physically.

Regional

Ky. teen called racial slurs by other students takes part in art campaign to empower children

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Macie Hill says she was called a racial slur more than 300 times by other students she doesn’t even know.

Latest News

National

Ford to bring back its iconic Mustang Mach 1

Updated: 1 hour ago
Ford is bringing back the Mustang Mach 1.

National

Biden says Trump exercises ‘no leadership’ on virus response

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
Joe Biden is ratcheting up his criticism of President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Biden says Trump “wants to style himself as a wartime president” but “takes no responsibility” and “exercises no leadership.”

News

Gov. Beshear announces 170 new cases, 6 new deaths on Wednesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Gov. Beshear’s briefing on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky is set to begin at 4 p.m.

News

The Breakdown with Father Jim Sichko: His Message on Racial Inequality

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sam Dick
He speaks, inspires, and motivates people from coast to coast. Father Jim Sichko is based in Kentucky. He discusses his message during this time of protest and change.

News

FCPS announces return of athletics, new policies for athletes, parents

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A statement from Fayette County Public Schools (FCPS) announces the return of athletic play in the school district.

News

PPE being provided to keep voters, poll workers safe during Kentucky primary

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Personal protective equipment will be available at polling locations to keep voters and poll workers safe during Kentucky’s primaries on Tuesday.