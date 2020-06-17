Advertisement

Somerset businesses look forward to pools reopening in Ky. on June 29

By Victor Puente
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) – Later this month pools will reopen in Kentucky under new guidelines. For the city of Somerset, that means dozens of seasonal jobs will return with the reopening of the city’s waterpark.

In May, Mayor Alan Keck told WKYT the city of Somerset was hopeful they could reopen Somersplash at some point this year.

The city-operated waterpark draws thousands of visitors and employs more than a hundred people when it’s open.

Because of the COVID19 crisis the state had closed pools, saying there was no way to social distance. On June 29, however, they’ll be allowed to reopen, with new rules.

Swimmers will have to social distance whenever someone’s head is above the water, there can’t be any waiting areas, and guests are encouraged to bring their own seats.

The capacity for pools will also be limited based on the water surface area.

It’s a lot of changes but the Mayor of Somerset tells me they’re willing to make to open such an important part of the city’s summer tourism industry.

“It’s good for our restaurants, it’s good for our hotels. It’s really a community-minded park. Our hope, of course, is that it doesn’t cost the taxpayers extra money, but if it breaks even it’s a good year,” said Mayor Alan Keck. “With the fixed overhead we have, you know, to open it for 6 to 8 weeks is certainly helpful.”

Employees at public pools will be required to wear facemasks if they’re interacting with the public or other co-workers. The one exception to that is lifeguards, who will be able to go mask free.

