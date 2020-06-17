Advertisement

Store closing sales underway at many JCPenney locations

JCPenney filed for bankruptcy on Friday. Its plans include store closures. (Source: CNN)
JCPenney filed for bankruptcy on Friday. Its plans include store closures. (Source: CNN)
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(CNN) - Struggling retailer JCPenney is starting the shutdown process for many of its locations.

The company is closing 137 stores, and sales are underway at these locations. This is part of JCPenney’s plan to lessen its store footprint and pay more attention to locations with stronger sales and its online business.

As the stores prepare to close, customers are being offered discounts up to 40% off. All purchases will be final starting June 25.

You can find a list of closing stores here.

JCPenney is one of several national retailers that have filed bankruptcy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

