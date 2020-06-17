Advertisement

The Breakdown with Father Jim Sichko: His Message on Racial Inequality

His message during this time of protest and change
By Sam Dick
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -He travels the nation, speaking to crowds large and small. Father Jim Sichko is based in Kentucky, but this full-time preacher reaches out to people of all faiths and backgrounds from coast to coast. Pope Francis in 2016 commissioned Father Jim as one of his Papal Missionaries of Mercy, making him one of a hundred in the United States. Tonight he’s in Texas, but he’s joining us live at 6:30 on The CW Lexington for a discussion on racism, racial inequality, and the protests.

