Tiz the Law draws No. 8 post as early 6-5 Belmont favorite

In this Sunday, June 14, 2020, photo provided by Coglianese Photos, Tiz The Law trains at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. Tiz the Law looks every bit like the best 3-year-old in the world and is the Triple Crown favorite, so it’ll take something spectacular from a watered-down field to prevent him from becoming the first New York-bred horse to win the Belmont in over 130 years and take a powerful stride toward the Kentucky Derby.(Susie Raisher/Coglianese Photos via AP)(Susie Raisher | AP)
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Tiz the Law was made the early 6-5 favorite for the Belmont Stakes this weekend. Instead of concluding the Triple Crown, the Belmont is kicking off the series. It will be run at 1 1/8 miles _ down from its usual grueling 1 1/2 miles _ without spectators or owners at Belmont Park in New York. Tiz the Law drew the No. 8 post in the 10-horse field. The race lost three top horses to injury: trainer Bob Baffert's undefeated duo of Charlatan and Nadal, along with Maxfield.

1. Tap It To Win 6-1

2. Sole Volante 9-2

3. Max Player 15-1

4. Modernist 15-1

5. Farmington Road 15-1

6. Fore Left 30-1

7. Jungle Runner 50-1

8. Tiz the Law 6-5

9. Dr. Post 5-1

10. Pnuematic 8-1

6/17/2020 12:53:01 PM (GMT -4:00)

