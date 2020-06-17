Tiz the Law draws No. 8 post as early 6-5 Belmont favorite

Tiz the Law was made the early 6-5 favorite for the Belmont Stakes this weekend. Instead of concluding the Triple Crown, the Belmont is kicking off the series. It will be run at 1 1/8 miles _ down from its usual grueling 1 1/2 miles _ without spectators or owners at Belmont Park in New York. Tiz the Law drew the No. 8 post in the 10-horse field. The race lost three top horses to injury: trainer Bob Baffert's undefeated duo of Charlatan and Nadal, along with Maxfield.

1. Tap It To Win 6-1

2. Sole Volante 9-2

3. Max Player 15-1

4. Modernist 15-1

5. Farmington Road 15-1

6. Fore Left 30-1

7. Jungle Runner 50-1

8. Tiz the Law 6-5

9. Dr. Post 5-1

10. Pnuematic 8-1

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

6/17/2020 12:53:01 PM (GMT -4:00)