36 new COVID-19 cases, one death reported Thursday in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette Co. Health Dept. is reporting 36 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

The new cases bring the county’s total to 1,194.

The health department also reported one new death. The county’s death toll is now up to 21.

Health dept. officials say the person who died was a resident of a nursing home.

According to the health dept., Lexington had 182 new cases and six new deaths last week.

The health department tells us there are two main factors for the increase, more testing, but also people interacting more as businesses begin to reopen. People who had stayed home are now visiting family members, restaurants are serving people, and some bars that serve food are open.

Health officials are asking people to continue to wear masks in public, wash your hands frequently and social distance.

The state COVID-19 totals, as of Wednesday morning, are 12,995 cases and 518 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.