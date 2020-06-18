Advertisement

A look at policing proposals considered by Congress

The U.S. Senate and Capitol dome are seen on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Madison Pergrem
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP/WYMT) - Democrats and Republicans in Congress have introduced legislation to reform policing in America as a national debate about law enforcement practices rages on.

While the proposals have similarities, they also diverge on some issues.

The sweeping legislative proposal from Democrats, the Justice in Policing Act, would limit legal protections for police, create a national database of excessive-force encounters and ban police chokeholds, among other changes.

The Republicans’ Justice Act calls for an enhanced use-of-force database, restrictions on chokeholds and new commissions to study law enforcement and race.

Mitch McConnell, United States Senate Majority Leader, says he will bring the Justice Act to the Senate floor next week.

“It’s a bill that’s not hostile to the police but certainly does study a number of these episodes and their impact on the African-American community. I think it’ll be a step in the direction of reconciliation in a better police training and tactics in future years.”

