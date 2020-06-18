Protestors gather for another night of demonstrations in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT news partner Lexington Herald-Leader reports that police informed protesters Wednesday night that a bomb threat was made against the demonstrations.

LPD said the received a report from a concerned resident about a bomb threat, but they were referring to comments made during Wednesday’s council meeting.

Currently NO credible threats targeting protesters or the downtown area. — Lexington Police (@lexkypolice) June 18, 2020

The Herald-Leader reports that officers advised protesters to leave while police investigate.

Officers walked away from the barrier and two officers came up to inform protesters that a bomb threat had been made on the protest. He advised that people leave while police investigate. Protesters say the bomb threat was made “hours ago at the city council meeting.” pic.twitter.com/CbOvfKWbF9 — Jeremy Chisenhall (@JSChisenhall) June 18, 2020

Wednesday’s protest began with folks marching to Cheapside with chants of “Take back Cheapside” and “Peace to the ancestors that were sold here.”

The Herald-Leader’s Jeremy Chisenhall reports around 40 protesters gathered for the rally.

Protesters surrounded a man who had been taking photos of protesters and accused him of being a Three Percenter. They claimed he had been at a previous protest with a gun. He eventually left. pic.twitter.com/6Q6BLtorhK — Jeremy Chisenhall (@JSChisenhall) June 18, 2020

Full coverage of Wednesday’s protests in downtown Lexington can be found at the Herald-Leader’s website.

