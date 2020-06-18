Advertisement

Protestors gather for another night of demonstrations in Lexington

Protesters gather in downtown Lexington on Wednesday, June 17.
Protesters gather in downtown Lexington on Wednesday, June 17.(Jeremy Chisenhall | Lexington Herald-Leader)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT news partner Lexington Herald-Leader reports that police informed protesters Wednesday night that a bomb threat was made against the demonstrations.

LPD said the received a report from a concerned resident about a bomb threat, but they were referring to comments made during Wednesday’s council meeting.

The Herald-Leader reports that officers advised protesters to leave while police investigate.

Wednesday’s protest began with folks marching to Cheapside with chants of “Take back Cheapside” and “Peace to the ancestors that were sold here.”

The Herald-Leader’s Jeremy Chisenhall reports around 40 protesters gathered for the rally.

Full coverage of Wednesday’s protests in downtown Lexington can be found at the Herald-Leader’s website.

