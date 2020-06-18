Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Showers and Storms On The Move

Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The much talked about upper level low is back into the region today, bringing an increased threat for showers and thunderstorms. This action kicks off what looks to be a much more active setup that turns wetter than normal in the coming weeks.

Temps will be running cooler than normal today with highs mainly in the 70s. The threat for showers and storms is across the entire state, an indication of how far west this upper low is getting. A few of the storms may be strong and put down a ton of rain in a short amount of time. This could cause local high water issues to develop.

Additional showers and storms will flare up on Friday as the upper low starts to finally pull away. Locally heavy rains are again possible.

Friday temps will reach the upper 70s to low 80s.

Those numbers jump this weekend across the board with a 90 possible in the north and west, especially. Humidity levels will also climb and there’s the daily threat for a few showers and storms going up during the afternoon hours.

Showers and storms will then increase Monday and Tuesday as a front works into the region. Another system then follows that up with cooler air for the middle and end of next week. 

