Advertisement

Cream of Wheat to review use of chef mascot on packaging

Cream of Wheat has announced a review of its mascot, following other major food brands who announced they would change or review the use of packaging accused of perpetuating racial stereotypes.
Cream of Wheat has announced a review of its mascot, following other major food brands who announced they would change or review the use of packaging accused of perpetuating racial stereotypes.(CNN)
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Cream of Wheat has announced a review of its mascot, following other major food brands who announced they would change or review the use of packaging accused of perpetuating racial stereotypes.

B&G Foods, Cream of Wheat’s parent company, said in a statement Wednesday night that it had initiated a review of its packaging, which features the image of a black chef.

The mascot is widely believed to be based on Chicago chef Frank L. White, but scholars say that image replaced the brand’s original black mascot, a racist caricature called Rastus.

B&G Foods’ announcement came after Quaker Oats said earlier Wednesday that it would retire the Aunt Jemima brand, saying it recognized the mascot’s origins were based on a racial stereotype.

Hours later, Uncle Ben’s parent company Mars said it would change Uncle Ben’s “brand identity,” and Mrs. Butterworth’s parent company Conagra said it would conduct a complete brand and packaging review.

The announcements came amid the national and global uproar over the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Protesters demand answers about Kentucky unemployment situation Authors

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT
Unemployment has had hiccups since the beginning of the pandemic, and now people want answers.

Regional

Mayor declares Juneteenth a holiday for Midway, Ky.

Updated: moments ago
|
By Victor Puente
As discussions of racial injustice ramp up across the country, more communities are observing Juneteenth this year.

National

Jeep SUVs recalled to fix problem that can cause power loss

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Dealers will reprogram software to send power to the rear wheels if the teeth wear out. The software also will turn on the parking brake if a driver shifts into park.

News

Woman facing 1st-degree murder charge after shooting man during argument, KSP says

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The coroner said the incident that led to the man’s death happened on Convict Pike.

National

Dust from the Sahara Desert is heading for the US

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The huge plume of dust is beginning its yearly westward trek across the Atlantic Ocean. While the exact dates of the annual “Saharan dust migration” vary from year to year, mid-June is a very common time for it to occur.

Latest News

State

Frustration continues for Kentuckians trying to get unemployment help

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
There was an overwhelming feeling of frustration outside the Cabinet for Health and Family Services headquarters in Frankfort.

National

Supreme Court rejects Trump bid to end DACA protections for young immigrants

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections for 650,000 young immigrants, a stunning rebuke to the president in the midst of his reelection campaign.

National

Court rejects Trump bid to end DACA protections for young immigrants

Updated: 1 hours ago
The outcome seems certain to elevate the issue in Trump's campaign, given the anti-immigrant rhetoric of his first presidential run in 2016 and immigration restrictions his administration has imposed since then.

National

‘Nooses’ in Oakland park were exercise aids, man says

Updated: 1 hours ago
Oakland’s mayor said five ropes found hanging from trees in a city park are nooses and racially-charged symbols of terror but a resident said they are merely exercise equipment that he put up there months ago.

National

Deputies kill half-brother of black man found hanged in park

Updated: 2 hours ago
The half-brother of a black man found hanged in a Southern California park was killed by Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies Wednesday after they say he opened fire on them.