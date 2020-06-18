Death investigation underway in Fleming County

FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in Fleming County after a man was killed Wednesday night.

The Fleming County coroner told WKYT he was called to the hospital around 11:40 p.m.

The coroner said the incident that led to the man’s death happened on Convict Pike.

The victim is a 33-year-old man. His name has not been released.

Kentucky State Police is handling the investigation.

WKYT has reached out to KSP for details about the case.

