Advertisement

Defense secretary announces effort to increase diversity in military

This image is a still from the video Secretary of Defense Mark Esper released on Thursday outlining a new push to increase diversity in the U.S. military.
This image is a still from the video Secretary of Defense Mark Esper released on Thursday outlining a new push to increase diversity in the U.S. military.(Source: Department of Defense/CNN)
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Secretary of Defense Mark Esper on Thursday announced a review aimed at increasing diversity in the U.S. military.

Esper made the announcement in a video message to the Department of Defense. In the video, Esper said a diverse and inclusive military “draws out and builds upon the best in each of us” and forges teamwork.

He said the goal of the review is to increase racial diversity and ensure “equal opportunity across all ranks” of the military.

As part of the effort, Esper announced a new internal board called the Defense Board on Diversity and Inclusion in the Military, to be established immediately.

The defense secretary is giving board members six months to develop concrete and actionable recommendations for change. There’s a specific focus on the officer corps, with a goal of developing more diverse candidates for promotion.

Esper also announced a new advisory board called the Defense Advisory Committee on Diversity and Inclusion in the Armed Services.

"This committee will be a permanent structure, comprised of a diverse group of Americans committed to the task at hand," he said.

"They will report to me and will have the independence and resources necessary to get us where we need to be. My goal is to have this advisory committee formed and operating before the end of the year, and to build upon the work of the defense board I'm establishing today."

Esper also believes there are issues of race, bias and inequality at the Pentagon he can address as early as the end of June.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Protesters demand answers about Kentucky unemployment situation Authors

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT
Unemployment has had hiccups since the beginning of the pandemic, and now people want answers.

National

Billie Eilish gets 3-year restraining order for trespasser

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By ANDREW DALTON AP Entertainment Writer
A judge has extended to three years a restraining order taken out by Billie Eilish against a man who repeatedly appeared at her Los Angeles home.

News

Lexington woman shares perspective on Supreme Court DACA ruling

Updated: 42 minutes ago
WKYT News at 6:00 PM

National

Roaming mountain lion caught in downtown San Francisco

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ Associated Press
A young mountain lion that had been spotted sleeping in a planter box along a normally busy street and looking at his reflection in the glass of an office tower in downtown San Francisco was safely captured Thursday and will be released into the wild, officials said.

News

Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron says Breonna Taylor investigation is ‘ongoing’

Updated: 44 minutes ago
WKYT News at 6:00 PM

Latest News

News

Frustration continues for Kentuckians trying to get unemployment help

Updated: 47 minutes ago
WKYT News at 6:00 PM

National

Facebook removes Trump ads with symbols once used by Nazis

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER and BARBARA ORTUTAY Associated Press
Facebook has removed a campaign ad by President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence that featured an upside-down red triangle, a symbol once used by Nazis to designate political prisoners, communists and others in concentration camps.

News

UK using alpaca antibodies for COVID-19 research

Updated: 57 minutes ago
WKYT News at 5:30 PM

News

Mayor declares Juneteenth a city holiday for Midway, Ky.

Updated: 1 hour ago
WKYT News at 5:30 PM

National

Juneteenth: A day of joy and pain - and now national action

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AARON MORRISON and KAT STAFFORD
In just about any other year, Juneteenth, the holiday celebrating the day in 1865 that all enslaved black people learned they had been freed from bondage, would be marked by African American families across the nation with a cookout, a parade, a community festival, a soulful rendition of “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing.”