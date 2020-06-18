Dolly Parton’s “Stampede” set to re-open July 3rd

PIGEON FORGE, Tn. (WYMT) - A popular East Tennessee attraction will re-open just in time for the 4th of July holiday weekend.

According to a news release from Dolly Parton’s “Stampede” website, the Pigeon Forge location will re-open on July 3rd.

The venue had been shut down due to COVID-19 since March.

Officials with the company who runs the dinner show say they are taking all possible precautions to ensure visitors safety.

“We are excited to have our longest-running dinner show open on July 3 as our area celebrates the biggest holiday weekend of the summer and to get back to entertaining families with this unique show. Like our other operations, we will be observing the guidelines provided by the Tennessee Pledge.”

