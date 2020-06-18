Dolly Parton’s “Stampede” set to re-open July 3rd
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tn. (WYMT) - A popular East Tennessee attraction will re-open just in time for the 4th of July holiday weekend.
According to a news release from Dolly Parton’s “Stampede” website, the Pigeon Forge location will re-open on July 3rd.
The venue had been shut down due to COVID-19 since March.
Officials with the company who runs the dinner show say they are taking all possible precautions to ensure visitors safety.
