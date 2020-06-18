Advertisement

Dolly Parton’s “Stampede” set to re-open July 3rd

(WVLT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jun. 18, 2020
PIGEON FORGE, Tn. (WYMT) - A popular East Tennessee attraction will re-open just in time for the 4th of July holiday weekend.

According to a news release from Dolly Parton’s “Stampede” website, the Pigeon Forge location will re-open on July 3rd.

The venue had been shut down due to COVID-19 since March.

Officials with the company who runs the dinner show say they are taking all possible precautions to ensure visitors safety.

