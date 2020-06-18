Advertisement

Dorena-Hickman Ferry still closed between Kentucky, Missouri

(KOSA)
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HICKMAN, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says more work is needed on the out-of-service Dorena-Hickman Ferry that connects Kentucky and Missouri, and it will probably remain out of service until this weekend.

The ferry temporarily halted service Sunday due to a mechanical issue.

Capt. Jeremy Newsom said in a news release that the ferry probably won’t be back in service until Saturday or Sunday due to time needed for repairs and delivery of parts.

Closure of the ferry creates a 75-mile detour with an additional 90 minutes of travel time for commuters.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

WATCH | Protesters demand answers about Kentucky unemployment situation Authors

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT
Unemployment has had hiccups since the beginning of the pandemic, and now people want answers.

News

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Still dealing with the same old system

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
An area of low pressure has been spinning clouds and rain into Kentucky all week. It is still with us today!

National

Poor People’s Campaign eyes ‘virtual march’ in poverty fight

Updated: 1 hour ago
The new campaign seeks to bring the issue of poverty to the American consciousness.

State

For some, suspense will linger past Kentucky election

Updated: 1 hour ago
Secretary of State Michael Adams says that on election night and for days later, Kentucky will have a patchwork of election results

Latest News

Breaking

One dead, one charged with murder after Wolfe County shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The suspect was arrested and taken to the Wolfe County Jail.

National

World War II forces sweetheart singer Vera Lynn dies at 103

Updated: 2 hours ago
The family of World War II forces sweetheart Vera Lynn says she has died. She was 103.

National

China’s new outbreak wanes as US calls for answers on virus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KEN MORITSUGU and ROD McGUIRK
The virus has infected more than 8.3 million people since it emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

National

Deputies kill half-brother of black man found hanged in park

Updated: 3 hours ago
Detectives with the sheriff's Major Crimes Unit were tracking a man who was wanted for kidnapping, spousal assault and assault with a deadly weapon but when they tried to stop his car, he opened the door and began shooting, authorities said.

National

Bolton: Trump moves in office guided by reelection concerns

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, DEB RIECHMANN and JILL COLVIN
The White House worked furiously to block the book, asking a federal court for an emergency temporary restraining order Wednesday against its release.

National

Prosecutor: Officer kicked Rayshard Brooks after shooting

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KATE BRUMBACK
Rolfe shot Brooks after the 27-year-old black man grabbed a Taser and ran, firing it from too far away to reach the white officer, the prosecutor said.