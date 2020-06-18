Dorena-Hickman Ferry still closed between Kentucky, Missouri

HICKMAN, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says more work is needed on the out-of-service Dorena-Hickman Ferry that connects Kentucky and Missouri, and it will probably remain out of service until this weekend.

The ferry temporarily halted service Sunday due to a mechanical issue.

Capt. Jeremy Newsom said in a news release that the ferry probably won’t be back in service until Saturday or Sunday due to time needed for repairs and delivery of parts.

Closure of the ferry creates a 75-mile detour with an additional 90 minutes of travel time for commuters.

