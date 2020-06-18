Advertisement

Fauci: ‘Football may not happen this year’

Check your enthusiasm. Football may not happen this fall after all.
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry runs from New England Patriots defenders in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry runs from New England Patriots defenders in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)(WCTV)
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Check your enthusiasm. Football may not happen this fall after all.

The warning comes from Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

“Unless players are essentially in a bubble - insulated from the community and they are tested nearly every day - it would be very hard to see how football is able to be played this fall,” Fauci told CNN.

“If there is a second wave, which is certainly a possibility and which would be complicated by the predictable flu season, football may not happen this year.”

The prediction comes even as the NFL and NCAA are ramping up for fall ball.

On Wednesday, the NCAA gave the green light for offseason workout plans for football. Voluntary workouts began earlier this month.

In a May memo, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell provided teams with protocols on how to gradually reopen their facilities.

Still, numerous college players have tested positive for coronavirus as they’ve reported back to campus.

And on Monday, several Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys players tested positive.

For now, the college football season is slated to kick off on Aug. 29. NFL preseason games are scheduled to start Aug. 6.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Protesters demand answers about Kentucky unemployment situation Authors

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT
Unemployment has had hiccups since the beginning of the pandemic, and now people want answers.

News

LFCUG council meeting hijacked by callers yelling racial slurs

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Shelby Smithson and WKYT News Staff
This was the second scheduled Zoom meeting for the public to voice concerns about systematic racism and different policies within the Lexington Police Department, but the purpose was overshadowed by callers who continuously made racially insensitive comments.

Regional

Mayor declares Juneteenth a city holiday for Midway, Ky.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
As discussions of racial injustice ramp up across the country, more communities are observing Juneteenth this year.

News

Woman facing 1st-degree murder charge after shooting man during argument, KSP says

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The coroner said the incident that led to the man’s death happened on Convict Pike.

Latest News

National

Dust from the Sahara Desert is heading for the US

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The huge plume of dust is beginning its yearly westward trek across the Atlantic Ocean. While the exact dates of the annual “Saharan dust migration” vary from year to year, mid-June is a very common time for it to occur.

State

Frustration continues for Kentuckians trying to get unemployment help

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
There was an overwhelming feeling of frustration outside the Cabinet for Health and Family Services headquarters in Frankfort.

National

Cream of Wheat to review use of chef mascot on packaging

Updated: 2 hours ago
Cream of Wheat has announced a review of its mascot, following other major food brands who announced they would change or review the use of packaging accused of perpetuating racial stereotypes.

National

Supreme Court rejects Trump bid to end DACA protections for young immigrants

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections for 650,000 young immigrants, a stunning rebuke to the president in the midst of his reelection campaign.

National

Court rejects Trump bid to end DACA protections for young immigrants

Updated: 3 hours ago
The outcome seems certain to elevate the issue in Trump's campaign, given the anti-immigrant rhetoric of his first presidential run in 2016 and immigration restrictions his administration has imposed since then.

National

Atlanta police insist they can still handle emergencies

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KATE BRUMBACK
As Rayshard Brooks lay dying in a Wendy’s parking lot, prosecutors say the white Atlanta police officer who shot him in the back kicked him and didn’t give him medical attention for more than two minutes.