Former Morehead State coach Donnie Tyndall hired at Chipola JC

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Donnie Tyndall is back on the college basketball sidelines. The former Morehead State head coach has been hired by Chipola Junior College in Florida.

Tyndall has not been a college head coach since being fired at Tennessee in 2015, where he was hit with a 10-year show-cause penalty for his role in violations involving improper financial aid and academic issues with junior college players. The NCAA show-cause penalty does not apply to the JUCO ranks.

Tyndall most recently served as the head coach of the Grand Rapids Drive of the NBA G-League.

