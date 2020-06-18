Advertisement

Frustration continues for Kentuckians trying to get unemployment help

There was an overwhelming feeling of frustration outside the Cabinet for Health and Family Services headquarters in Frankfort. That’s where unemployment claims are being handled Thursday.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - There was an overwhelming feeling of frustration outside the Cabinet for Health and Family Services headquarters in Frankfort.

That’s where unemployment claims are being handled Thursday.

They were being handled at the Capitol building for the last two days, but a change announced Wednesday night moved the location, and that caught a number of people by surprise.

“You know, I waited all day yesterday and was not able to get through to anybody,” said Winchester resident Joseph Barkley. “I was told to come back here this morning, so I got up at 3:30 in the morning and drove from Winchester, Kentucky out here to the Capitol and we had been sitting here for close to four hours.

Crowds of people gathered where they were told to Wednesday after they were told to go home. Then a little after 7 a.m. they got this news.

“Some random guy just came out and told us that we were all in the wrong location and they had decided to move things,” Barkley. It’s just wildly unprofessional.”

“What are we supposed to do? That’s what I want to know. What are we supposed to do?,” asked Louisville resident Lisa McKinley. “That if we’ve been Kentucky taxpayers our entire lives, where’s our help?”

That’s the same kind of frustration we’ve seen for months. Some people filed in March and still haven’t received their checks.

“I hate to say that I’m just pissed off because I voted for our current governor. I mean, I think the handling of the coronavirus has been fantastic, I think a lot of things have been going great, but this with the unemployment is just beyond unacceptable,” Barkley said.

Governor Beshear said Wednesday that the state is phasing in-person services back into the fold and unemployment services are just now coming back online.

The site at the Cabinet for Health and Family Services headquarters is going to be open until 6 p.m. on Thursday.

