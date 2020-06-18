Here is the latest Kentucky news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. EDT

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear has announced plans to bring back Kentucky's health insurance exchange, a program dismantled by his Republican predecessor. Beshear notified federal officials of his plans to revive the state-based exchange at the start of 2022. His father, former Gov. Steve Beshear, started the state's online health exchange, dubbed kynect. It was an outgrowth of the landmark Affordable Care Act championed by then-President Barack Obama. The state program allowed Kentuckians to purchase commercial health plans or sign up for Medicaid. GOP Gov. Matt Bevin abolished the exchange as being too costly, saying Kentuckians could use the federal website to buy health insurance.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentuckians are accustomed to bare-knuckled politics, but the brawl between a Republican congressman and his primary challenger has turned especially ugly. Rep. Thomas Massie and challenger Todd McMurtry have battered each other in the 4th District. They've bickered over their support of President Donald Trump. Massie drew Trump’s wrath for trying to stall a $2.2 trillion coronavirus aid package. Trump denounced Massie as a “third rate Grandstander.” McMurtry was put on the defensive by his past social media posts lampooning Trump. The winner of the June 23 primary will be favored to keep the seat Republican in November.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Results from Kentucky's primary election are expected to drag out for days after voting ends Tuesday. That will keep some candidates and their supporters in suspense for up to a week. Kentucky has switched to widespread mail-in absentee voting amid the coronavirus outbreak. Secretary of State Michael Adams says that on election night and for days later, Kentucky will have a patchwork of election results, based on decisions by local officials across the state’s 120 counties. Adams says some counties will wait until all votes are counted before releasing any results. Other counties will release results as they become available.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Rep. Andy Barr is expressing “profound grief” over the unexpected death of his 39-year-old wife at their home in Kentucky. The Fayette County coroner's office said Eleanor Carol Leavell Barr died Tuesday night of natural causes from a heart condition known as mitral valve prolapse. The Republican congressman's chief of staff confirmed that Barr died in Lexington. Barr says that “in this moment of profound grief and heartbreak, we are so grateful for the gift and blessing of Carol’s life," and he asked for prayers for their two daughters. Condolences are flowing in from other Kentucky politicians.