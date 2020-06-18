Here is the latest Kentucky news from The Associated Press at 3:40 p.m. EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — A divided Senate has approved the nomination of a 38-year-old judge and ally of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to serve on a top federal appeals court, despite Democrats’ objections that he’s inexperienced and biased against the Obama health care law. The 51-42 vote Thursday in favor of Justin Walker’s confirmation was nearly along party lines. Walker will join the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in September. The court is widely considered the second-most powerful in the nation and frequently serves as a launching pad for a seat on the Supreme Court. Four current justices served on the D.C. circuit.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A virtual city council meeting in Lexington was interrupted Wednesday night by people making racial and homophobic slurs. News outlets report it happened during the Lexington-Fayette Urban County council meeting. The Zoom meeting was a public forum to discuss police reforms. A participant in the meeting said it was disheartening people can say slurs and not have their faces shown. A council member said it was a painful lesson about what is said to many people in the community. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports public comments were halted after several slurs were made, and later resumed so residents who had signed up to make a statement could comment.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The plight of Kentuckians left in limbo in seeking unemployment benefits has become a major political headache for the state’s Democratic governor. And it's opened him up to criticism from Republican leaders who've given him considerable latitude in handling the coronavirus crisis. This week, hundreds of people frustrated with long delays in getting their jobless claims processed converged on Frankfort to protest. Some have been waiting since March for benefits. It turned into an opportunity for them to get face-to-face assistance. Long lines formed as people met with state unemployment staff who set up a make-shift office behind the Capitol to help people with claims.

MIDWAY, Ky. (AP) — A small Kentucky city has decided to make Juneteenth an official holiday. The celebration commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. and is held annually on June 19. The Courier Journal reports Midway Mayor Grayson Vandegrift signed an executive order Wednesday that recognizes the day, closes city hall and allows paid time off for city employees. Vandegrift said the move is a way to honor black residents in the city and to bring people together for more than just a conversation about equality. He says he hopes the action sets a precedent that spreads around the state.