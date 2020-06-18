Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Still dealing with the same old system

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An area of low pressure has been spinning clouds and rain into Kentucky all week. It is still with us today!

I think that you might see a few more showers begin creeping in later today. The low that has been spinning all the clouds & occasional showers into Kentucky is still with us. The big difference between today and yesterday is I think more of you will see showers & storms today. There should be a little more emphasis on the storm part of that.

The low will finally begin to move out of the region on Friday. However, you will see more rain before it is completely gone. The back edge of this system should keep rain going strong for a little while.

Temperatures are trying to reach true summer levels by this weekend. It might be hard, but I do think we'll see the upper-80s around the area.

It is another Thursday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

