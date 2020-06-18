Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Still dealing with the same old system

The same old system that has been with us for a few days will keep on spinning!
The same old system that has been with us for a few days will keep on spinning!(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An area of low pressure has been spinning clouds and rain into Kentucky all week. It is still with us today!

I think that you might see a few more showers begin creeping in later today. The low that has been spinning all the clouds & occasional showers into Kentucky is still with us. The big difference between today and yesterday is I think more of you will see showers & storms today. There should be a little more emphasis on the storm part of that. 

The low will finally begin to move out of the region on Friday. However, you will see more rain before it is completely gone. The back edge of this system should keep rain going strong for a little while. 

Temperatures are trying to reach true summer levels by this weekend. It might be hard, but I do think we'll see the upper-80s around the area.

It is another Thursday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Protesters demand answers about Kentucky unemployment situation Authors

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT
Unemployment has had hiccups since the beginning of the pandemic, and now people want answers.

State

Dorena-Hickman Ferry still closed between Kentucky, Missouri

Updated: 38 minutes ago
The ferry temporarily halted service Sunday due to a mechanical issue.

National

Poor People’s Campaign eyes ‘virtual march’ in poverty fight

Updated: 1 hour ago
The new campaign seeks to bring the issue of poverty to the American consciousness.

State

For some, suspense will linger past Kentucky election

Updated: 1 hour ago
Secretary of State Michael Adams says that on election night and for days later, Kentucky will have a patchwork of election results

Latest News

Breaking

One dead, one charged with murder after Wolfe County shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The suspect was arrested and taken to the Wolfe County Jail.

National

World War II forces sweetheart singer Vera Lynn dies at 103

Updated: 2 hours ago
The family of World War II forces sweetheart Vera Lynn says she has died. She was 103.

National

China’s new outbreak wanes as US calls for answers on virus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KEN MORITSUGU and ROD McGUIRK
The virus has infected more than 8.3 million people since it emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

National

Deputies kill half-brother of black man found hanged in park

Updated: 3 hours ago
Detectives with the sheriff's Major Crimes Unit were tracking a man who was wanted for kidnapping, spousal assault and assault with a deadly weapon but when they tried to stop his car, he opened the door and began shooting, authorities said.

National

Bolton: Trump moves in office guided by reelection concerns

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, DEB RIECHMANN and JILL COLVIN
The White House worked furiously to block the book, asking a federal court for an emergency temporary restraining order Wednesday against its release.

National

Prosecutor: Officer kicked Rayshard Brooks after shooting

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KATE BRUMBACK
Rolfe shot Brooks after the 27-year-old black man grabbed a Taser and ran, firing it from too far away to reach the white officer, the prosecutor said.