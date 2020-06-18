Associated Press Kentucky Daybook for Thursday, Jun. 18.

Thursday, Jun. 18 4:00 PM Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear provides update on state response to coronavirus (COVID-19) and other topics

Location: Kentucky History Center & Museums, 100 W Broadway St, Frankfort, KY

Weblinks: http://kentucky.gov/, https://twitter.com/kygov

Contacts: Crystal Staley, Kentucky Personnel Cabinet Secretary's Office, 1 502 696 5659

To further limit the possible spread of COVID-19 and bolster social distancing efforts during news conferences, measures will be taken to allow as many reporters as safely possible. To ensure CDC guidelines are met, please RSVP to Crystal.Staley@ky.gov and Sebastian.Kitchen@ky.gov by 1 p.m. today and by noon the remainder of the week. Please limit to one reporter per outlet, as there is limited capacity due to the need for social distancing.

Friday, Jun. 19 Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S. - Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S., on the anniversary of Union soldiers telling enslaved African Americans in Galveston, TX, that the Civil War had ended and they were free (1865) * 46 states and Washington, DC, recognize the day as a state holiday or day of recognition, with Hawaii, North Dakota, South Dakota and Montana the exceptions