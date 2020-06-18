Advertisement

Lexington high school sports practices set to resume June 29

Some guidelines from Fayette County Public Schools for practices include no sharing of water bottles, sanitation protocols, social distancing, and encouraging students to end carpooling to practices for the time being.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fall sports will have the chance to get warmed up for the upcoming season after Fayette County Public Schools announced steps being taken to get back to practices.

FCPS announced practices could resume on June 29 for fall sports such as cheerleading, football, cross country, dance, golf, soccer, and volleyball.

Other high school sports including middle school sports can resume practices on July 6.

The district says guidelines are being passed along to coaches in order to make the restart safe. More details are yet to come forward as the district moves forward and develop their “Return to Play” guidelines.

Some guidelines for practices include no sharing of water bottles, sanitation protocols, social distancing, and encouraging students to end carpooling to practices for the time being.

Read the entire list of guidelines here.

Frederick Douglass High School Head Football Coach Nathan McPeek says he is excited to get his team back on the field but like many, wants it done the right and safe way.

"Obviously as a teacher and as a coach, it's been our job when you go into this field to make sure, number one, our kids are safe," said McPeek. "That is going to be the main thing for me as the head coach then obviously all of our staff and at the end of the day educating our players on things that they are using to doing with each other that they can't do anymore."

As for the upcoming season, KHSAA is still working through the changes. Emails sent to coaches also detail trainings that will need to take place with officials present in order for games to take place.

The district had the opportunity to begin practices as early as June 15 but felt it wasn't the right time.

“Although their plans allowed groups of 10 or fewer to participate in on-campus conditioning as early as June 15, our work team felt strongly about taking additional time to ensure all of our schools were fully ready to safely resume practice before welcoming back our more than 5,200 student-athletes,” said High School Chief James McMillin.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

